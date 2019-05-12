Home

Patricia (Almgren) Elm


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia (Almgren) Elm Obituary
Patricia (Almgren) Elm
April 9, 1939 - March 27, 2019
Monterey
Patricia Elm has left us. Known for her fine mind, acerbic sense of humor, honesty, and musical and artistic talents, she will be sorely missed! She lived in CA and OR, and is survived by her son, John Grogan, sister-in-law, Patricia Grogan, and niece, Rebekah Stapleton. Services will be held in the near future ([email protected]). For more of Pat's story, go to www.sailow.net/PatElmWS.


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 12, 2019
