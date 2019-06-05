Patricia Goetz

July 24, 1927 - May 2, 2019

Carmel

Patricia (Pat) Way Goetz passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 in Carmel, CA. She was 91. Pat was born July 24, 1927 in Illinois to George and Irene Way. She graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL in 1944 then went on to earn a BA in English from Duke University in 1948. There she proudly served as editor of Duke's yearbook, Chanticleer, and made many lifelong friends as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Soon after graduation, she attended the inaugural ball of President Truman in 1949. A special memory that lasted her lifetime!

Pat married Donald Anderson and moved to California where she proudly raised three daughters. After her divorce, she was lucky in love a second time when she married San Francisco architect Robert Goetz. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Pat discovered a passion for art, as an artist herself and as a founding partner in Shorebirds, a gallery and handcrafts store in Tiburon, CA. Pat lost Bob to cancer in 1977 and shortly thereafter relocated to Santa Fe, NM. There she found love again in a four-legged friend named Esther, a special dog she adopted from the local SPCA. Pat and Esther were inseparable, exploring Santa Fe for five years before jumping in their convertible and heading west to the beaches of Carmel.

In addition to her love of driving with the top down with Esther by her side, Pat adored traveling to Italy and throughout Europe, listening to Tony Bennett, being left-handed, voting as a Democrat, reading a well-written memoir, using her typewriter, watching movies, eating popcorn and chocolate, shopping from the sale rack, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Kara Anderson, Lindsay Anderson, and Dana Anderson (Moses), grandchildren Trevor Partington, Olivia Tannehill (Clint), and Kyle Krucky, step-sons Paul Goetz, Peter Goetz, and Steve Goetz, nieces Jamie Whalen (Dick) and Penelope Jeghers (Dee), and cousin Jack Varney (Carole).

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Bowen, husbands Donald Anderson and Robert Goetz, and grandson Reid Krucky. There was a private family burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1155 Market St., 10th floor, San Francisco, CA 94103 or your local SPCA.





