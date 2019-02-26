Services Bermudez Family Funerals 475 Washington St., A Monterey , CA 93940 831-324-0404 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM The Little Chapel by the Sea 65 Asilomar Ave Pacific Grove , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Pree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Jean De Pree

September 28, 1935 - February 24, 2019

Monterey

Patricia Jean (Veneklasen) De Pree was the last born of six siblings to Benjamin and Elizabeth Veneklasen (all of whom predeceased her) on September 28, 1935. She completed her earthly journey on February 24, 2019. She was born in Beaver Dam, Michigan into the midst of the Great Depression, a tight knit Dutch American community and a farming family. These unique circumstances helped develop personal traits that served her well all life long - strong work ethic, self-reliance, family-centered and frugal.

Pat married the late John Deryck De Pree in February 1954 and enjoyed a loving, strong and committed union until his passing in November 1988. There were four children, eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren thus far from this pair as well as many extended family friends: Lisa De Pree, Mark & Julie De Pree (Joel/Leslie, Amy/Kennie and Thomas/Morgan), Paul & Kathy De Pree (Erin, Joanna/Blessing & son Dominyck, Heather, Kurtis and Kelsey) and Dirk & Cassandra De Pree (Heidi/Bryan & daughters Bethany & Brandi, Ali & daughter Sonora, Justine/Colin, Danielle/Anders, Brett and Braden). Her friend and caregiver Andrea King has been an especially important companion and confident these last many years.

In their early years Pat and John were on the move from Michigan to the University of Colorado for John's graduate school and successive advancing professorships at Oregon State University, Virginia Tech and finally New Mexico State University. They also spent sabbatical years at the University of British Columbia and the University of Hawaii. Through it all Pat was the family foundation showing an amazing self-reliance, humbleness, frugality and inner strength. Despite John's untimely and early passing, they lived a complete life together full of meaning and adventure and sharing pastimes of sailing, hiking, camping, home remodeling, reading and traveling. Pat courageously continued on in that spirit afterward venturing far and wide to such places as the former Soviet Union, Egypt, Europe, Alaska, Galapagos and Mexico, often taking some collection of friends, children, and grandchildren along for the adventure.

Pat had many interests. Her love of opera and baseball was forged at her father's side by the radio and later were made manifest as she would attend several Major League Baseball games and many, many more music events primarily classical music and opera. Her mother, Elizabeth, was a nurse and very much into healthy eating and living which she employed in caring for Pat through her year battling rheumatic fever. During that year Pat, confined to rest, constantly listened to opera and baseball on the radio. Because of her love of music Pat became proficient in all types of recorders and piano and played them until arthritis forced her to consider other pursuits.

She also made a few key gut based financial decisions that benefitted her tremendously as she took on a remodel project of an older home with her son Mark and then outwitted insurance actuaries and purchased an early policy for long term elder care. The remodel project especially tickled her creativity and love of design and fine craftsmanship. Unable to take on another project she turned to collecting art, furniture and crafts as well as film and exploring the many new restaurants around greater Monterey and Carmel.

As he was leaving this world, John asked Pat to be especially mindful of her grandchildren given how key his grandmother had been to his childhood. It needn't really have been said because Pat was already prepared and came alive with her grandchildren especially as they grew into teenagers and then young adults. And despite her own personal drive she also made extraordinary efforts to assure that her daughter, Lisa, was set up well for the future as she battles Multiple Sclerosis. Likewise each of her sons has benefitted tremendously from her love, care, generous spirit and unrelenting support.

Her inner strength became a key asset as she bravely and knowingly entered into the world of dementia several years back. Pat's amazing disposition frankly made this time, though very sad, quite manageable for her children despite the miles between our homes. Frequent visits by her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, as well as weekly outings with her daughter and friend Andrea, certainly made for a much better final ride. We all miss her terribly but are honored to have been close to her and to have called her Mom, Grandma or Pat.

Would you please join us for a time of remembering and celebration at The Little Chapel by the Sea, 65 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove, CA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00pm.

