Patricia Louise Vierra

January 9, 1927 - April 23, 2019

Del Rey Oaks

Patricia was the second child of Tunis Wyatt and Flora (Hurlbut) Patten, born in Denver, Colorado. She and her siblings, Jack and Sharon lived in several different towns and states prior to spending her high school years in Lemoore, California. Pat graduated from Lemoore High School in 1944. Before heading to San Jose State University in 1946 she worked at Lemoore Naval Air Station until shortly after the end of WWII. While taking classes she met the love of her life, Leonard Mervin Vierra. They were married April 12, 1947, setting up home in San Jose. Within a few short years she was raising four rambunctious boys: Stephen, Randall, Douglas and Richard. in 1964 the family moved to Del Ray Oaks where Pat remained the rest of her life. While Leonard worked with PG&E she started a job at Monterey High School.

Travel was always a part of family life. When Pat and Len both retired they spent time on the road in their various RVs and on sea cruises. They genuinely enjoyed socializing with family and friends. Through local activities, work and travel they made many lifelong friendships. Pat was a sports fan following favorite golfers and Bay Area teams. Most recently she enjoyed watching the Golden State Warriors rise to become world champions. Patricia was a strong, independent, tender-hearted woman who left a legacy of love, integrity and respect among family and friends.

She was preceded in death by Leonard (2007), brother Jack (2015), son Stephen (1966) and Son Randall (2014).

Pat is survived by sister Sharon Yeager (Biff) and sons Douglas (Patti) and Richard (Karyl). She is also survived by grandchildren Tom (Cindy), Michael, Carolyn, Robin, Robert (Mindy), Scott, Anna (Tyler), Andy (Stephanie) and Ethan. Great-grandchildren Kristin, Casey, Valen and Malachi are a part of Pat's legacy as well.

The family will hold a reception at her home in Del Rey Oaks following a celebration of Patricia's life on Monterey Bay. If you would like more information please call Doug at (951) 500-6863





View the online memorial for Patricia Louise Vierra Published in The Monterey Herald on July 14, 2019