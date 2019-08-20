|
Patricia Waldin
Nov 2, 1930 - July 13, 2019
Monterey
Patty was drawn to the appreciation and practice of art from early on. She had a deep love of beauty and its many expressions in the natural world. She was especially fond of the Asilomar beach, Point Lobos and Big Sur. She influenced and encouraged hundreds of students during her thirty-year career as an art teacher at PGHS. She also served as an extra parent. In her capacities as teacher, mother and mentor she provided instruction by example. She inspired others to recognize their gifts. Service to others was her highest priority. She volunteered often in her community, including various capacities at the Unity Church. If asked where she might like others to contribute in her name, our guess is she would suggest the Save the Redwoods League, Unity of Monterey Bay and any place where help is needed.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 20, 2019