Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Waldin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Waldin


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Waldin Obituary
Patricia Waldin
Nov 2, 1930 - July 13, 2019
Monterey
Patty was drawn to the appreciation and practice of art from early on. She had a deep love of beauty and its many expressions in the natural world. She was especially fond of the Asilomar beach, Point Lobos and Big Sur. She influenced and encouraged hundreds of students during her thirty-year career as an art teacher at PGHS. She also served as an extra parent. In her capacities as teacher, mother and mentor she provided instruction by example. She inspired others to recognize their gifts. Service to others was her highest priority. She volunteered often in her community, including various capacities at the Unity Church. If asked where she might like others to contribute in her name, our guess is she would suggest the Save the Redwoods League, Unity of Monterey Bay and any place where help is needed.
(530) 748-3715


View the online memorial for Patricia Waldin
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.