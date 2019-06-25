Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Patrocinio Marcos
April 21, 1934 - June 19, 2019
Marina
Patrocinio (Zeny) Beltran Marcos, born in Pandacan, Manila, Philippines, passed away peacefully at home in Marina. Zeny is survived by her first love and husband of 62 years, Cristeto Marcos, children David Marcos and Suzan L'Hommedieu, grandchildren Sabrina Gill, Christopher and Stephanie Marcos & great-grandchild Malia Gill. Residents of Marina since 1976, Zeny and Cristeto were dedicated members of the Fil-American Club. She loved bowling, cruising and most of all, shopping! As a military wife, she had endured numerous challenges in life. You will be dearly missed, and we will never forget you. Have peace, and may God welcome you into his paradise!
*Mission Mortuary - 450 Camino El Estero Monterey
Viewing: Tu 6/25 & We 6/26 12–4pm, Th 6/27 4–8pm
*San Carlos Cathedral - 500 Church St Monterey
Mass: Fr 6/28 9:30am
*Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave Seaside
Burial: Fr 6/28 10:45am
*Fil-Am Club - 192 Paddon PL Marina
Reception following burial: Fr 6/28


Published in The Monterey Herald on June 25, 2019
