Paul B. Smith

1929 - 2019

Monterey

After a long and full life, Paul Bernard Smith, passed away peacefully in Monterey, California with the great love of his life and wife of 61 years, Margaret, by his side. He will be remembered for his dedication to his large family. Paul was a loving father and husband, an artist, an avid pilot, a sailor, an athlete and a lifelong entrepreneur.

Paul was born in Hollywood in 1929 to Mary and Ted Smith. He attended Loyola High School in Los Angeles (where he played football and pole vaulted), and after serving in the United States Navy, graduated from UCLA in 1957. Paul went on to design and develop hillside homes, condominiums, apartments and commercial buildings throughout the Los Angeles area.

Paul learned to fly at age 15 and continued flying into his eighties, including acrobatic flying. Joining the Navy and serving during the Korean War as a night fighter pilot on the USS Yorktown were part of Paul's continued love of flying. Until his final days, he spoke of the thrill of flying F2H-3 Banshee and Douglas A-4 Skyhawk jets and his 114 carrier landings.

Paul was a devoted father and husband, raising his family in the home that he designed and built in the Hollywood Hills. Lifelong Catholics, Paul and Margaret made a tradition of walking to daily mass at San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey.

He is survived by Margaret and their seven children (and spouses): Paul (Lorraine), Ann (Daniel), Marilyn, Colleen (Dave), Eileen (Brock), Liz (Maurice) and Joe (Melly) and their seventeen grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:30at San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey.





View the online memorial for Paul B. Smith Published in The Monterey Herald on May 9, 2019