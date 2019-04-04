Paul Englund

Sept 8, 1938- Apr 2, 2019

Norman, OK

Paul W. Englund "Pablo" passed from this April 2, 2019 in Norman, OK at the age of 80. He was born September 8, 1938 in California. He was the son of Constance and Robert Englund. Paul married Sherry Ruth Englund on June 26, 1972 in Salinas, CA. They made Norman their home in 2006 and were blessed with almost 35 years of marriage before Sherry's passing on May 30, 2007. Paul had a passion for computers and loved traveling in his RV. Some of his favorite RV destinations included trips to Colorado and Arizona. He was preceded in passing by his parents; and his loving wife, Sherry Ruth Englund.

Survivors include his sons, Bill Meyenberg of Los Angeles, CA, Garth Meyenberg of Norman, OK, Jon Meyenberg and wife, Brooke, of Lake Tapps, WA, and Paul T. Englund and wife, Angela, of Norman, OK; sisters, Pam Cole of Norman, OK and Teddie Crewson and husband, Jerry, of Norman, OK; and grandchildren, Anna, Hudson, Dashiel, Ford, Lundyn, Camdyn, and Robert. He is also survived by Barbara Rogers, who brought so much laughter and adventure to Paul's life. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Condolences may shared at www.HavenbrookFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the or to Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care.

Havenbrook Funeral Home

3401 Havenbrook Street

Norman OK

(405)329-0101





View the online memorial for Paul Englund Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary