|
|
Paul Lewis
10/3/1966-12/24/2019
Marina
Paul Lewis, 53, went to be with Jesus on December 24, 2019. Paul tragically drowned saving his daughter at Carmel River State Beach.
Paul loved the Lord and his family and friends. In his free time, he wrote. His blog is: http://deepwaterbooks.blogspot.com.
Paul is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lynn; children Grant (14), Phoebe (12), Julia (10), Kirk (8), and Belle (5). Paul was also a loving foster father to multiple children.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Shoreline Community Church, 2500 Garden Rd., Monterey.
Memorial donations may be made to the children's college funds by sending checks to:
Edward Jones Investments
650 Lighthouse Ave., Ste. 130
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Please make checks out to Edward Jones with "Paul Lewis memorial" in the memo.
View the online memorial for Paul Lewis
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 1, 2020