Paul Martinez
Aug. 12, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2019
Seaside
Paul L. Martinez passed away at the age of 88.
Paul was born on August 12, 1931 in Alpine, TX. He entered the U.S. Army at 16 and retired as a Sergeant after 20 years in the military. While serving in the Vietnam War, he was awarded The Purple Heart after being wounded. He was a member of the American Legion in Seaside for many years. He was a loving husband and father.
Paul met his wife, Herminia Jayubo in 1956 in Tacoma, WA, through mutual friends. They were married on September 8, 1956, and went on to have five children. Paul loved traveling with his wife and they visited many countries over the course of their 63 years of marriage.
Paul joins his mother, Francisca Martinez, aunt, Clara, brothers, Fred, Rudy, Robert, sister, Cecelia, and grandson, Cohen, in Heaven. Paul is survived by his wife, Herminia Martinez, five children, Leo, Reuben, Frances, Jaime, Kathy, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome at Mission Memorial in Seaside, CA. There will be a funeral service held at 11:00am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Seaside.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019