Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Seaside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Martinez


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Martinez Obituary
Paul Martinez
Aug. 12, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2019
Seaside
Paul L. Martinez passed away at the age of 88.
Paul was born on August 12, 1931 in Alpine, TX. He entered the U.S. Army at 16 and retired as a Sergeant after 20 years in the military. While serving in the Vietnam War, he was awarded The Purple Heart after being wounded. He was a member of the American Legion in Seaside for many years. He was a loving husband and father.
Paul met his wife, Herminia Jayubo in 1956 in Tacoma, WA, through mutual friends. They were married on September 8, 1956, and went on to have five children. Paul loved traveling with his wife and they visited many countries over the course of their 63 years of marriage.
Paul joins his mother, Francisca Martinez, aunt, Clara, brothers, Fred, Rudy, Robert, sister, Cecelia, and grandson, Cohen, in Heaven. Paul is survived by his wife, Herminia Martinez, five children, Leo, Reuben, Frances, Jaime, Kathy, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Flowers are welcome at Mission Memorial in Seaside, CA. There will be a funeral service held at 11:00am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Seaside.


View the online memorial for Paul Martinez
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -