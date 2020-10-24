Paulette KeswickJuly 24,1944 - Sept 27, 2020Carmel Valley, CAPaulette Cucura Keswick, 76 died at her daughter's home in Marina, CA. She fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born to Elizabeth and Paul Cucura in Olyphant, PA. She grew up there with her 8 siblings and graduated in 1962. She then married Lynn Hoover had three children. In 1976, she moved her family to the Monterey Peninsula, her husband died in 1988, she then remarried Jack Keswick in 1993.She is survived by her three children Donna, Tim and Melissa Hoover five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband and sister Christine. Paulette was a unique woman who lived life and her own terms. She stayed true to her home state by NFL's Philadelphia Eagles She was an aficionado of challenging game shows. Friends and family knew not to call during Jeopardy. She is fondly remembered by her siblings Regina, Barbara, Andrew, Paul, Richard, Lawrence, and Mary.She was laid to rest with her husband, best friend and soul mate Jack.