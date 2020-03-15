|
|
Pauline Cantin
Monterey, Ca
Pauline Cantin died on March 7, 2020 at the age of 90. An active and much beloved member of the community known for her courage and spirited passion for life, Pauline was a resident of the Monterey Peninsula for sixty years.
Born in Montréal, Canada, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the Université de Montréal and studied violin at the École Vincent d'Indy. After teaching for two years, she met her husband Gilles Cantin, a graduate of the École Polytechnique. They spent two years in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu where Gilles taught engineering at the Collège Militaire and daughter Marie was born.
In 1954, the Cantin trio left Canada for Ethiopia. Pauline accepted a position with the Food and Agriculture Organization of UNESCO to develop workshops and courses in nutrition, health, and childcare for young women at the Lycée Empress Menen and Gilles founded the school of engineering at University College of Addis Ababa.
In the fall of 1959, the Cantins immigrated to California where Gilles pursued graduate studies in engineering at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. When he accepted a faculty position at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey in 1960, the Cantins settled permanently in Monterey, but travel would always be an integral part of their lives.
There were sabbaticals in Wales, Norway, France and Ispra, Italy. Gilles was appointed as a Visiting Professor at the Université de Technologie in Compiègne, and for the next sixteen years Pauline enjoyed their annual sojourns in France. They traveled extensively and cultivated deep friendships with many people who formed an extended family.
After Gilles passed in 1999, Pauline continued to enjoy a vibrant life. An active member of the Alliance Française de Monterey for more than fifty years, she served as its President for ten. In 1960, she joined the Del Monte Club of the Naval Postgraduate School and subsequently served as Secretary/Treasurer. Pauline had a life-long love for music. Shortly after the Cantin family arrived in California, she was introduced to the recorder – the "flute à bec." Her dedicated study of that instrument and its repertoire, especially of Renaissance and Baroque music, was her true avocation. She served as music librarian for sixteen years at Santa Catalina School. As a member of the San Carlos Cathedral Choir, she sang and also played the recorder for Sunday Mass and other liturgical celebrations. Pauline was a long-time volunteer usher for the Bach Festival, the Camerata Singers, and the Sunset Center. Her skills as a calligrapher were much admired, as were her green thumb and gourmet cooking. She was a gracious and generous hostess who loved to entertain.
For the last three years of her life, Pauline lived at The Park Lane in Monterey where she was much loved by the medical technicians, caretakers, and staff who looked after her every day. The family thanks them, and also thanks the staff and therapists of Westland House, the team from CHOMP's Palliative Care Unit, the Hospice of the Central Coast, and the formidable caregivers from Ileini's Care. The loving kindness of these exceptional people will never be forgotten. Bless them.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Marie Cantin and husband Michael Miner of Los Angeles; by her sisters Yvette Comtois and Gisèle Gagné and brother Roland Gagné of Montréal; by her brother-in-law Jacques Cantin of Montréal; and by sixteen nieces and nephews of Québec and Belgium.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Carlos Cathedral. Later in the year, the family will host a Celebration of Life so that Pauline's many friends and family may have an opportunity to share their memories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following charities in the name of Pauline Cantin: San Carlos Cathedral Preservation Fund, Monterey Bay Aquarium, or Carmel Music Society.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020