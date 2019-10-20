|
|
Pauline M. Ahrenstorff
January 27, 1931- October 13, 2019
Seaside
Our dearly beloved, and friend of everyone, Pauline passed away very unexpectedly Sunday October 13 at CHOMP. Pauline was born in Gilroy, California and raised primarily in Central California. Her ancestors on her Mother's side were of Spanish decent. They were one of the first group of civilian settlers in California. Coming from Mexico with the De Anza expedition in 1773 and settling in what is now South San Jose. In the 1880s, the Bernal family was given a large land grant by the King of Spain Pauline and her husband Wayne, with their three children, moved from Iowa to Seaside, California in 1960 where they still live today. Pauline and Wayne have been married for 62 years. Pauline had two daughters from a previous marriage: Linda L. Garcia who passed away in July 2007 and Robin M. Gaston who passed away in June 2017. Pauline and Wayne had a son Mark W Ahrenstofff who passed away in July 2017. Pauline's oldest granddaughter Sheila D. Garcia passed away in December 2017. Pauline is survived by her husband Wayne, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held in the Santa Rosalia Chapel at the San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey, California on October 26, 2019 at 10:00AM. There will be a gathering at the Moose Lodge in Del Rey Oaks following the services.
Services are entrusted to Mission Mortuary.
Mission Mortuary
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 20, 2019