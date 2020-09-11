Peggy BrownMay 1, 1957 - Aug. 23, 2020SeasidePeggy Edwards Nisbet was born on May 1, 1957 to Grant and Elizabeth Nisbet in Palo Alto, California, the youngest of three, after Susan Briggs and Grant Andrew Jr. Her singing talent was apparent even as a child, and she loved to entertain family and friends, singing, dancing and acting in school productions and local theater. After graduating from Cubberley High School in Palo Alto, Peggy received a music scholarship and briefly attended the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. But her ambition led her to leave school and pursue a career in acting and singing, moving to Los Angeles and then returning to the Bay Area where she played the lead roles in local productions of "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Apple Tree" to name a few.Peggy met her husband, Scott Brown, at the home of his mother, vocal coach Muriel Brown Older. A talented musician himself, Scott hired Peggy as a singer in his band and the two continued as musical partners. Eventually they moved to Monterey, establishing a music entertainment business.In 1983, at a large gathering of family and friends at Rancho Canada in Carmel Valley, Peggy and Scott married. They settled in Monterey where Peggy gave birth to their children, Adam Lawrence and Emily Elizabeth, and also where she continued to pursue her musical passions with Scott, performing at weddings, birthday parties, public celebrations, and corporate events, eventually becoming well known throughout the Monterey Peninsula. On her own, Peggy sang the national anthem at San Francisco Giants games at Candlestick Park on three separate occasions, and starred in the original and revival production of "Irving Berlin in Review" in San Francisco where a reviewer wrote of her performance, "...in a perfect world, Peggy Brown would sing one more ballad."In addition to her love of music, Peggy discovered a love for teaching children while teaching preschool for many years at the City of Monterey Recreation Department at Hilltop Park Center. She then returned to college earning a teaching degree from Pacific Oaks College, earned her teaching credential, and began to teach 3rd grade at the International School of Monterey in Seaside, California where she taught for 8 years.Peggy's passion for gardening was equal to her love of music and teaching. It was shared with her mother and siblings and was passed on to her children. Being in her garden gave her pleasure and comfort as she endured her final illness, and in her garden is where she wished to be remembered by her family, among her beloved roses and under the spreading oak tree. Peggy is survived by her husband, Scott; her son, Adam (Megan) and granddaughter Haley; daughter Emily; her sister, Briggs (Christian); and her brother, Andy (Judi).The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to Community Hospital's Hospice of the Central Coast, especially Kim Wilken RN with Choice home care, Dr. Nancy Rubin and staff at Pacific Cancer Care, and all the doctors and nurses who helped throughout her fight.It was Peggy's desire that a bench be established in her honor, and thanks to the generosity of many, a bench will be placed for her at the Mission Memorial Park in Seaside, California (at the top of Ord Grove Avenue), where she often walked with Scott and their dog, Basia."The song is ended / but the melody lingers on." -Irving Berlin