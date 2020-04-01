Home

Peter Anthony San Filippo


1946 - 2020
Peter Anthony San Filippo
September 19, 1946 - March 19, 2020
Monterey, CA
Peter San Filippo passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1946 in San Francisco. He grew up living in Monterey and San Francisco. He attended St. Anne's Elementary, Riordan High School (Class of 1964), and City College of San Francisco. He had a love of baseball, which began with watching the San Francisco Seals and continued when the Giants came to San Francisco in 1958. Peter served in the Coast Guard Reserve during Vietnam. In 1974, he met Fraylne Randazzo and they were married a year later. He began work as an insurance salesman for AAA in 1975. He continued working for AAA until 1988, but his true passion was being a stockbroker with Dean Witter and Charles Schwab. Later, he enjoyed working as a limousine driver at local events. Peter was a proud member of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club (former member of the Board of Directors), St. Peter and Paul Holy Name Society, Amici Club of Monterey, The Elks and the Compare Club of Monterey.
Peter will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend, and an avid Giants fan. He is survived by his wife Fraylne San Filippo (Randazzo), children: Russ (Kelly) San Filippo of Pacific Grove, Matt (Wendy) San Filippo of Lemoore, CA, and Maryn (David) Sanchez of Monterey, and grandchildren: Tanner, Grayson, Sierra, Ethan, Aidan, Anthony (AJ), and Emerson, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
