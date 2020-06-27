Peter Henning
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Henning
April 17, 1947 - June 14, 2020
Carmel, California
Surrounded by his family, Peter Hemphill Henning of Aurora, Illinois and Carmel, California passed away in San Francisco at UCSF Medical Center on June 14th, 2020 from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.
Born in Aurora, Illinois on April 17,1947, Peter was the son of James Louis Henning and Barbara Hemphill Henning. He graduated from West Aurora High School and Amherst College followed by Graduate School in Economics at the University of Michigan where he earned a PhD.
In 1971 Peter married his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline McDonnell Eagen of Altadena, California.
Peter spent the majority of his work life as the C.E.O. of Plano Molding Company, a plastic injection molding company that produces proprietary products for outdoor storage solutions. Fishermen will know the Plano brand name as the world's leader in tacklebox production.
A man of many interests and talents, Peter enjoyed playing the trombone and harmonica as well as singing choral music. He sang in the Bach Festival Chorus, Camerata Singers and Monterey Peninsula Voices. He relished musical experiences provided by the Carmel Bach Festival, Chamber Music Monterey Bay and the Monterey Symphony. In addition to backpacking in the Sierras and travel around the world, Peter was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf with friends in Illinois as well as with those at Quail Lodge Golf Club and Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Peter was proud of his Pay It Forward mentee at CSUMB, a first-generation college student, who graduated this spring with his BA. Peter has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver for a number of years.
For the last five years Peter made his grandchildren a priority. Once a week he and Jackie made the trip to San Francisco to get the cousins together for a music or swim class.
Peter is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Carmel, his daughter, Jana, (Philip Healy) of San Francisco, and his son, Louis, (Tara Elwell) of Sausalito as well as by his four grandchildren, Philip Henning Healy, Alexandra Elizabeth Henning, Taylor Delaney Henning and Adele Jacqueline Healy all of whom adored "Grampa".
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula.
A celebration of his life is being planned for this summer when possible.


View the online memorial for Peter Henning

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 26, 2020
My condolences are with you. Mr. Henning was a wonderful leader. He was fair and genuine to everyone. I worked with at Plano Molding when I was younger. He worked with my Dad, Paul for many years. He will greatly missed.
Paula Wiborg
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Positive, energetic, optimistic, competitive, driven, just a few words that come to mind. The expansion he helped drive over the years was amazing. I cant believe he is no longer with us. Prayers for Jackie and the family whom he was loved.
Jim and Kathy Porter
Coworker
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Peter was always good to me and everyone around him. I worked with Plano Custom and Then Plano Molding. My grandmother and aunt (Jan Spears) worked for him and his father for years. Got to work a little with his son. Prayers for each of you and he will be miss.
John Tarrance
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved