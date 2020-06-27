Peter HenningApril 17, 1947 - June 14, 2020Carmel, CaliforniaSurrounded by his family, Peter Hemphill Henning of Aurora, Illinois and Carmel, California passed away in San Francisco at UCSF Medical Center on June 14th, 2020 from complications of acute myeloid leukemia.Born in Aurora, Illinois on April 17,1947, Peter was the son of James Louis Henning and Barbara Hemphill Henning. He graduated from West Aurora High School and Amherst College followed by Graduate School in Economics at the University of Michigan where he earned a PhD.In 1971 Peter married his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline McDonnell Eagen of Altadena, California.Peter spent the majority of his work life as the C.E.O. of Plano Molding Company, a plastic injection molding company that produces proprietary products for outdoor storage solutions. Fishermen will know the Plano brand name as the world's leader in tacklebox production.A man of many interests and talents, Peter enjoyed playing the trombone and harmonica as well as singing choral music. He sang in the Bach Festival Chorus, Camerata Singers and Monterey Peninsula Voices. He relished musical experiences provided by the Carmel Bach Festival, Chamber Music Monterey Bay and the Monterey Symphony. In addition to backpacking in the Sierras and travel around the world, Peter was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf with friends in Illinois as well as with those at Quail Lodge Golf Club and Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Peter was proud of his Pay It Forward mentee at CSUMB, a first-generation college student, who graduated this spring with his BA. Peter has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver for a number of years.For the last five years Peter made his grandchildren a priority. Once a week he and Jackie made the trip to San Francisco to get the cousins together for a music or swim class.Peter is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Carmel, his daughter, Jana, (Philip Healy) of San Francisco, and his son, Louis, (Tara Elwell) of Sausalito as well as by his four grandchildren, Philip Henning Healy, Alexandra Elizabeth Henning, Taylor Delaney Henning and Adele Jacqueline Healy all of whom adored "Grampa".Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula.A celebration of his life is being planned for this summer when possible.