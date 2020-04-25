|
Peter Marseguerra
June 13, 1942 - April 14, 2020
Carmel Valley
Peter grew up alongside beautiful Monterey bay, and made the peninsula his life-long home. His loving, hard working Sicilian parents, Frank and Rose must have had their hands full with three boys! Peter loved his two younger siblings Anthony and Frank, and his tales of growing up in Monterey, and the Spaghetti Hill area is to be envied.
He attended local schools, enlisted in the National Guard, returned to the peninsula, and held a variety of jobs in the restaurant industry.
To know Peter was to know someone who had the gift of gab. He was loved by many. known as a sweet guy, he liked telling a joke, and always spoke up. He brought many gatherings to life with his candid manner, and enjoyed a stimulating debate. So, he told things straight up, "straight up" like many a martini he poured while working as a bartender at Carmel's Hog's Breath Inn back in the 70's, 80's, and 90's.
Peter's prowess as an athlete also is admirable. An award in high school for high-diving, a Rancho Canada golf tournament that he took the trophy for, and lord help the stray tennis ball that tried to get away from him. He would run them all down!
His spouse, Becky, extends her heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Central Coast which has too many angels to name, as well as Brookdale Manor who took such great care of him the last few months.
No services are pending, but a prayer from all who knew him would be a blessing of immense value.
It is suggested that any donations in memory of Peter be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or The First Tee of Monterey County.
