|
|
Peter Vincent Moan
November 15, 1957 - January 30, 2020
Seaside
Peter Moan, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, brother, and brother-in-law passed away on January 30th due to heart failure. Peter was born at the Stanford Hoover Pavilion in Palo Alto, CA and spent his formative years in Menlo Park, where he was a standout in Little League. At age 15, he moved to Marina to live with his father and attended Seaside High. Pete was employed by the Royal Inn, the Hyatt Regency and Video Engineering before he started his own business, "Pete's Pool Service." Pete was known to many in the Pony League in Monterey as "Coach Pete" and was involved in slow pitch softball leagues for many years. Pete also enjoyed bowling in leagues at Lincoln Lanes and his time fishing on the bay. Pete was proceeded in death by his sister Wendy Alice Moan, nephew Demian Robert Sloss, mother Patricia Morey Hall Moan, and father Ralph Thomas Moan. He is survived by his son, Scott Michael Moan, grandson Christopher Cash Moan, granddaughter, Evan Michelle Armstrong, sister Fae Patricia Houck (Chuck), brother Paul Frederick Moan (Lisa), brother Patrick Thomas Moan (Janice), as well as too many nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and good friends to name here.
Pete will be interred at the San Carlos cemetery, 792 Fremont St. in Monterey on Saturday March 7th at 3:00 p.m. All are invited. A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Monterey on March 8th at noon, 555 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Del Rey Oaks. If you would like to attend the memorial, please RSVP to Scott Moan at [email protected] no later than March 2nd.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Peter Vincent Moan
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020