|
|
Philip Nelson
September 21 1925 - December 27, 2019
Prunedale, CA
Philip Glen Nelson passed away 12/27/19 after a short illness, surrounded by those he loved and that loved him.
Phil was born September 21, 1925 in Amour, SD where he lived with his parents Hugo and Hazel Nelson and four brothers, Hugo, Paul and Roy.
In 1937 the whole family moved to Campbell, CA. Phil enlisted in the Navy the day he turned 17, 9/21/42, with his Mom at his side. He became a radio operator, assigned to the U.S.S Chandeleur, an AV-10 Sailing Airbase for Flying Boats. He was top in his class because he was such a good speller. He could anticipate the words as they were tapped out. Phil was also the editor of the "Tender Topics" the ships newspaper.
After the war Phil met the love of his life Polly Ellingwood. They met at a drive-up restaurant where Polly was a carhop and were married April 4, 1948. They were married for 65 years before Polly passed away in 2013.
Phil worked as a cement mason for 18 years in the Monterey County area until he was voted in as business agent for the Monterey County Cement Masons and Plasterers and continued as business agent until he retired in 1990.
Phil was a natural leader with his easy ways and always had a joke or a story to tell. He loved his cat, horses, working on cars and golfing.
Phil is survived by his youngest brother Roy, three daughters and their spouses, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Phil lost his only son in 1969.
Memorial services to be held at the American Legion in Prunedale, March 7, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
View the online memorial for Philip Nelson
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 8, 2020