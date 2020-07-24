Philip Van PeltJuly 13, 1942 - July 16, 2020SeasidePhilip Van Pelt, 78, of Seaside, California died peacefully at home on July 16, 2020 after battling cancer. He was the youngest of 14 children born in Frederic, Wisconsin on July 13, 1942 to the late Leslie Elmer Van Pelt and the late Magdalene (Remley) Van Pelt. Phil had served in the US Navy in the Construction Battalion (the "Fighting Seabees") and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. After leaving his naval service, he married Ligia Arias of Costa Rica. Phil and Ligia moved their family to California in 1967, settling in Seaside.Phil was a highly respected General Contractor and his company, Van Pelt Construction Co., was well-known for building premiere homes in Pebble Beach, Carmel, Carmel Valley as well as residential remodels in Seaside, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Marina, and elsewhere. He was Past President of the Builders Exchange of the Central Coast.He took great pleasure in family gatherings and travelling; was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers; an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping; and a 36 year member of the Seaside American Legion Post 591. He will be remembered for his great smile and hearty laugh, his loving spirit, and his compelling storytelling especially of family history.Phil is survived by his wife, Ligia; his children Andrea Williams, Beverly, Victor, and Les Van Pelt; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Matthew Williams; Dane Golden; Jordan Page; Brianna, Merrick, Mireya, Rella Van Pelt; sister Rose Wiberg (WI); many nieces and nephews; and cousins.All are invited to attend the funeral immediately following the private visitation. Service on July 27 at 11:30am at the Seaside Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.Flowers may be delivered to the Seaside Cemetery or, in lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Philip's life may make donations in his name to the Seaside American Legion Post 591 PO BOX 591, Seaside, CA 93955 or the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association, SMSA, PO Box 667, Gulfport, MS 39502. Please include his name in any donations.