Phyllis B. RobertsJanuary 17, 1927-April 17, 2020Loma Rica, CAPhyllis passed away on April 17, 2020, at age 93. She was born on January 17, 1927, in Monterey to Katherine and Alonzo Galuppo at their home on Pearl Street. She attended schools in Monterey and graduated from Monterey Union High School. She met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Spring at the bowling alley on Franklin Street while he was here in the Navy. In 1945, after a brief courtship, Phyllis and Dick were married. They were blessed with three children, Richard (Dickie), Katherine and Michael. Dick passed away in March of 1983 after 36 years of marriage. Phyllis was happy to find love and marriage once again with Cliff Roberts. They moved to Loma Rica where they built a Lincoln Log style cabin. After Cliff passed away mom got her first-ever driver's license so she wouldn't, "be stuck in the middle of nowhere." She remained in Loma Rica for the next thirty years. She was a long time member of the Loma Rica Community Church where she made many good friends. Phyllis was pre-deceased by her sons Dickie and Michael Spring and brothers Tom and Larry Galuppo. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Seeders (Terry) grandson Todd Spring, sisters Ann Sorenson, Josephine Lackey and Carol Thompson, brother Ron Galuppo, two great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her companion of twenty years Hamilton Pollard. Mom was feisty until the end. A private burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.