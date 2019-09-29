|
|
Phyllis Blakemore
June 23, 1921 - September 26, 2019
Resident of Monterey
Phyllis Jeannette Blakemore, 98, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sunrise of Monterey following two stokes. Her daughter and son-in-law were with her upon her passing.
Phyllis was born to Ruth and Glenwood Pipkin on June 23, 1921 in Riverside, CA. She leaves her sons, Donald Blakemore of Los Angeles (Marilyn) and Gregory Blakemore (Donna) of Tennessee; her daughter Jacquelyn (Jackie) Muñoz (Alfred) of Prunedale; 4 grandchildren: Dana (Mark) Kruger of Los Angeles, Jennie (Drew) Fischer of Playa Vista, Steven (Belen) Muñoz of Prunedale, and Kathleen (Ryan) Leeper of Goleta; and 5 great-grandchildren: Jack and Nick Kruger, Margot Fischer, Aaliyah Rubio and Arya Muñoz.
Phyllis spent her early life in South Gate, CA; graduating from South Gate High School in 1939. She graduated from Whittier College in 1943. She married John (Jack) Blakemore in 1945 at the conclusion of WWII.
Phyllis began her teaching career in Compton, and also taught in Santa Fe Springs and Norwalk, CA. In 1965, the family moved to Monterey, where she once again educated children in the Monterey Unified School District; retiring in 1984. In retirement, Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jack and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, the Gentrain Society, and the Democratic Club of the Monterey Peninsula.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Richard, her brother Donald Pipkin, and her beloved husband, Jack of 72-years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Obama Foundation and Peace of Mind Dog Rescue.
A memorial service is scheduled for October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 501 El Dorado Street, Monterey.
View the online memorial for Phyllis Blakemore
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 29, 2019