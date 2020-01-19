|
Phyllis Schneider
February 20, 1933 - December 5, 2019
Pacific Grove
Phyllis Schneider passed away on December 5th, 2019. Born on February 20, 1933 in Southern California, Phyllis was a beloved daughter to Althea and Arthur Hughes, wife to John Schneider, mother to Cecilia and Celeste Schneider, and grandmother to Naomi Stark. Phyllis was a dear friend to many. She touched all of our lives with her abundant warmth and generosity, her sharp intellect and insights, her love of fun and whimsy, and her boundless creativity and curiosity.
Phyllis was widely known for her vivid and colorful storytelling, and her wry, incisive sense of humor. Wherever she went, she would spend a little extra time getting to know people, enthralling them with her witty and labyrinthine tales. She was recognized with a literary prize for her short stories in the eighties.
Phyllis worked with her physician husband, John, for many years as his medical assistant before embarking on a home design path. In the late seventies, she returned to the medical field to work for the venerable Dr. Benjamin Richards as his office manager for twenty-six years.
Phyllis was always happiest sharing laughter with others, and bringing joy to their lives. She brought out (and noted) the best in everyone she met. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Celeste and granddaughter Naomi who will always be inspired by Phyllis's love and creativity, as well as her ability to inspire rollicking laughter.
If you wish to be in touch with Phyllis's family you may e-mail Celeste Schneider at [email protected] If you wish to celebrate and commemorate Phyllis's life, you may send a donation in the name of Phyllis Schneider Memorial Fund to:
Montage Health Foundation
CHOMP Palliative Medicine Team
PO Box HH
Monterey, California 93942
(831) 658-3630
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020