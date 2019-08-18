Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Korean Martyrs Catholic Church
1523 McLaughlin Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Los Gatos Memorial Park
2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road
San Jose, CA
View Map
Pok-Im Chi


1927 - 2019
Pok-Im Chi Obituary
Pok-Im Chi
Sept. 6, 1927 - Aug. 14, 2019
Resident of Marina
Pok Chi passed away on early Wednesday morning peacefully in her sleep at Santa Cruz Post Acute in Santa Cruz, CA. She was strong survivor with a heart to match.
Pok was born in Jeungpyeong-eup, Chungbuk, S. Korea. In 1974, she moved from Korea to California with her now deceased husband and eventually landed in Marina, CA to achieve the "American Dream", a better life from her home town which was then a poverty-ridden third world country. She enjoyed being with family, providing for her grandchildren and gardening. Her age barely slowed her down even towards the end, still walking about, one of her favorite pastimes. Her memory is sharper than most, nothing could past her. Let's not forget her love for WWF & John Cena!
Pok is survived by her 6 children: daughter Jong Ok Chi of S.Korea, son Kang Hyun Chi of Korea, son Day Hyun Chi of Santa Cruz, son Jason Chi of North Carolina, daughters Hyun Ok Chi & Kim Frick of Marina, CA. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family she cared so well for.
Friends and Family are invited to the viewing on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8am-9am at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N.Santa Cruz Avenue, in Los Gatos. Funeral service will follow at 10am-11am at Holy Korean Martyrs Catholic Church, 1523 McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road in San Jose.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
