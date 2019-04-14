Rachel Amy Lynn

September 17, 1969 ~ March 31, 2019

Monterey

Our beloved Rachel Amy is free of her earthly bounds. She was taken from us far too soon and is missed beyond words. She is survived by her mother and father, Susann and Michael, sister Shosannah (Shosie), brother Chad, and a large, and very loving, extended family. She is also survived by her two precious kitties, Bruno and Avi.

Rachel was a loving, generous and fiercely loyal soul who touched the lives of many. She cared deeply for animals and had a special place in her heart for horses. She began volunteering to help animals as a teenager and continued throughout her life.

A private, family memorial will be held. Rachel's family suggests that memorial donations be made to Animal Friends Rescue Project, at animalfriendsrescueproject.org, or, the Endometriosis Foundation of America, at endofound.org.

My Girl is a Free Bird Now

Flying high in the Sky,

Singing with Abandon,

Joy riding on the Breeze,

And warmed by the Sun.

My Girl is a Free Bird Now.

I love you, My Free Bird.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Rachel Amy Lynn Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary