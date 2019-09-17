|
In Loving Memory
Rachel Amy Lynn
September 17, 1969 - March 31, 2019
This week, beloved Rachel, we celebrate your birthday; a special day indeed.
Your family celebrates your day, together - some coming from distances, to be with each other to honor you, and the gifts you have given and continue to give to us. You are alive in the hearts of your family and friends, and will forever remain so. You are spirit, and inspire us every day.
It has been such a blessing to learn more about how you made such differences in the lives of so many - the cards, notes, letters, flowers, remembrances, and contributions in your memory, speak so eloquently to the profound effect you had on people. Your kindness, compassion and generosity made a key difference in the lives of many, supporting them in, and through, their times of life's greatest challenges. - Rachel, that indeed, is a life well lived.
We celebrate you, and give to you our love, forever,
Dad, Mom, Chad, Shosie; your aunts and uncles - Constance, Steve, Candace, Michael, Joe, and Janine; your cousins - Rod, Katie, Chrissie, Noel, Jack, Sandro, Fiona, and Sam; your nephew and niece, Nico and Mia; and Roger, John, Natasha, Lindy, Yolanda, Jud, and Deniz.
"My life is brilliant
My love is pure
I saw an angel
Of that I'm sure."
- James Blunt
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 17, 2019