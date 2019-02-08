Ralph L. Loveless

February 12, 1936 - February 3, 2019

Castroville

Lieutenant Commander Ralph L. Loveless, USN (Ret) 82, of Salinas, CA passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Ralph was born in Noel, Missouri on February 12, 1936.

He graduated from Salinas Union High School on June 11, 1953. He attended Hartnell College from 1953 to 1955. He went on to Cal Poly State College from 1956-57. Ralph attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA earning his bachelor's of science in Meteorology in 1959 and joined the Navy. He was sent to aviator training in Pensacola, Florida and he completed his aviator training on September 6, 1960. His career in the Navy sent him to Naha Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan, Naval Air Bases in North Island, San Diego, Corpus Christi, Texas, Norfolk, VA, and Moffett Field. He was also stationed at the Fleet Numerical Weather Central in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Monterey, CA. He served the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He continued to work for the Navy in Monterey for another 23 years as a civil service employee. He retired on September 30, 2001, from Fleet Numerical Weather Central in Monterey, CA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Kay (Cecil) Loveless, his mom and dad, Ralph and Loyce (Yockey) Loveless and his brother, William Loveless. Ralph loved reading, gardening, bowling, playing cards, tennis, and golf.

He will be deeply missed by his son, Geoff Loveless and his wife, Noemy, his grandsons, Daniel and Aaron and granddaughter, Elizabeth, his daughter, Kirsten (Loveless) Balducci and her husband, Robert and his grandsons, Jakob and Nathan.

The Celebration of Life for Ralph Loveless will be held on February 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 E. San Luis St. Salinas, CA. 93901.





