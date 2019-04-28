|
|
Ralph Wrenn
April 25, 2019
Salinas
Ralph Wrenn, a retired Navy Lt. Commander, died Thursday. He was 89.
Born in 1929 in North Carolina, he had lived in the Monterey/Salinas area with his wife, the late Geneva Wrenn, since 1970.
Mr. Wrenn served with the Navy in the U.S., Europe, the Far East and on board a number of naval vessels as a weather specialist and meteorologist retiring in 1977 after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte, his grandchildren, Sean and Samantha, and his great grandchild.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Bermudez Family Cremations and Funerals. At his request no service will be held.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezFamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Ralph Wrenn
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019