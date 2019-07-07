Home

Ray Coopersmith passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2019. Ray was a lifelong resident of Monterey and worked in the masonry business for 30 years. He loved his cat Leo, gardening, riding around on his scooter and hanging out with friends at the Bulldog Pub. He is survived by his son, Jason Coopersmith, his brother, John Coopersmith, his uncle, DeeDee Coopersmith and his nephews Alex, Adam, Chris and Terry Reigle. A celebration of Ray's life will be held Saturday, July 20th, 2PM at 799 Archer St. Monterey


Published in The Monterey Herald on July 7, 2019
