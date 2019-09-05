|
Raymond M. Charfauros
March 30, 1955 - September 3, 2019
Marina
Raymond M. Charfauros, 64 has passed away at his home on Monday, September 3, 2019.
Ray worked/owned Monterey Tile & Marble in Seaside for over 25 years. Ray loved his family and friends so dearly. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and gardening flowers. He was a genuine person with a positive personality. Ray touched so many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
Ray is survived by his 3 children, Chris, Serena, Anthony and 6 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel. 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Service to follow at 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019., Strruve and Laporte Chapel.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 5, 2019