|
|
Pastor Raymond Martin, Jr.
January 7, 1942 - August 5, 2019
Salinas
Pastor Raymond Martin Jr. was born on January 7, 1942 in Lorain, Ohio.
After graduating from high school; he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He joined the United States Army, where he served for twenty-one plus years. After retirement from the army, he worked at Soledad Correctional Facility for fifteen years.
In June of 1987 he was asked to become the pastor of the Holy Assembly Missionary Baptist Church in Marina, California. Pastor Martin has been faithful to God and His people, and under God's direction, and the faithful willingness of the members, the present church was built and was dedicated to the Lord on August 30, 1992.
In obedience to God in the form of tithes & offerings, the mortgage was paid off for this church in June, 2008. Pastor Martin served faithfully for thirty two years. His greatest love was that of our Lord Jesus Christ, his wife, family and the members of Holy Assembly. Pastor Martin loved to travel and to take his people with him. Cruising was his favorite pastime. Pastor Martin is survived by his wife of thirty six years, two sons; four daughters; six grandsons; four granddaughters, nine great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 11:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. at Holy Assembly Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Holy Assembly Missionary Baptist Church 3301 Abdy Way in Marina, California 93933.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
View the online memorial for Pastor Raymond Martin, Jr.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019