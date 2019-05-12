Monterey Herald Obituaries
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 394-1481
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cuz's Sportsman
594 Broadway Ave
Seaside, CA
View Map
Raymond Ramirez


Raymond Ramirez
March 15, 1935 - April 19, 2019
Seaside
Raymond (Ray) Ramirez - 84 years of age passed away April 19, 2019. Ray was born in San Bernardino County and relocated to the Monterey Peninsula as a young boy. Ray resided in Seaside where he owned The Shadow Box bar, for over 50 years! It closed April, 2018. Ray leaves behind his children, Raymond Jr, Rosie Rogers (Bill) & Sam Ramirez. Three grandchildren, Marie Leger (Woody), Julie Rogers, Ashley Ramirez and great grandson Collin Leger. His step children Denise & Kathy Raburn, as well as girlfriend Kris Nelson.
For more information on Ray's life visit:
WWW.SEASIDEFUNERALS.COM
Ray's celebration of life will be held at Cuz's Sportsman
(where they have been lifelong friends)
594 Broadway Ave., Seaside, CA
On Friday May 17, 2019 at 1pm


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 12, 2019
