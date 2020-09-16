1/1
Raymond Thomas "Ray" Boehne
1960 - 2020
Raymond "Ray" Thomas Boehne
January 31, 1960 - July 29, 2020
Auburn, WA
Ray, age 60, passed away at Multicare Auburn Medical Center. Ray was born in Ypsilanti, MI to Raymond Charles and Helen Eve Boehne. When Ray was two, his family moved to California. Growing up, he also lived in Germany, Thailand, and St. Charles, MO. He graduated from St. Charles High School and then attended community college in California studying business and auto mechanics. After college, Ray lived and worked in the Monterey and San Luis Obispo, CA areas, and later in the Seattle, WA area. Ray was a gifted auto mechanic and a car aficionado, with a special appreciation for racing, vintage and rare automobiles. He enjoyed cooking for and sharing meals with friends. Ray is fondly remembered for his kind, friendly, generous spirit, and support for the Auburn homeless community.
Ray was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen. Ray is survived by his father Raymond Charles, sisters Anne Marie and Charlene, brother Allan, nephew Daniel, and niece Isabelle.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cady Cremation Services of Kent, WA. The family is planning a burial service on a date to be determined at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery in Oceanside, CA where Ray's mother is buried. Due to COVID restrictions, Ray's burial service will be limited to immediate family. The family requests that tributes, stories, videos, and photos be posted on the online memorial at raymond-thomas-boehne.forevermissed.com. A video link to the burial service will be recorded and also posted on the memorial site.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Raymond Boehne's name to Auburn Food Bank https://www.theauburnfoodbank.org/donate (PO Box 464, Auburn, WA 98071) and/or Spirit Fest-Auburn Community Feeding Program (PO Box 761, Auburn, WA 98071).


View the online memorial for Raymond "Ray" Thomas Boehne

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Ray. My Mom, Dorothy, and his Mom, Helen, were coworkers and good friends. Our condolences go out to his father and siblings. May you all find peace.
Cheryl Conway
Friend
