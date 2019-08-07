|
|
Reiko Kageyama
May 7, 1923 - August 5, 2019
Seaside
Reiko Kageyama, 96, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on August 5, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1923 in Orosi, California to Kiichi and Chizu Tashiro. She was the seventh of nine children. Reiko graduated from Dinuba High School. She was married to Giichi Kageyama, her best friend and loving husband for almost 50 years.
During World War II with rumors of evacuation, the Kageyama family of Monterey was invited to Orosi as a means of forestalling their eventual evacuation from the west coast. Evacuation orders for the Central Valley came in late July and both families boarded a train in Visalia with no idea of their final destination. They arrived at the relocation camp in Poston, Arizona on August 3, 1942. Giichi and Reiko were married in camp on August 26, 1942. They settled in Monterey in October, 1945.
Reiko was a devoted long-time member of the El Estero Presbyterian Church, serving over the years as a Sunday school teacher, Elder and Deacon. She was an avid gardener and will be greatly missed for her famous pomegranate jelly and her annual Christmas Cioppino dinners.
Reiko was predeceased by her parents and her husband Giichi. She was also predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sister, Aiko Takeda of Orosi and her children, Paul (Cindy), Carolyn Hashimoto, Marilyn (Michael) Masatani, Evelyn, Gary (Annie), ten grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private inurnment. A celebration of her life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at El Estero Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made to the El Estero Presbyterian Church or to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 7, 2019