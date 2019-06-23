Rene Rubio Acosta

January 31, 1958 ~ June 8, 2019

Monterey

Rene Rubio Acosta passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 8, 2019 in San Jose on the way home to his family. He was 61 years old.

Services will be held at San Carlos Cathedral on Friday, July 5th beginning at 9:30 am, with a gathering to follow at Del Rey Oaks Moose Lodge at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Legion Post 591 in Seaside (attn: "Rene Fan Fund"). This fund will replace ceiling fans throughout the facility where Rene spent many happy mornings with family and friends.

Rene was born January 31, 1958 at Fort Ord and was a life-long resident of the Monterey Peninsula. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from Pacific Grove High School in 1976, serving in Germany. He worked in government and service jobs across the Peninsula for the next twenty years, making friends he cherished for the rest of his life, before beginning the career with MPUSD that brought him so much joy. For the next twenty years, "Mr. Rene" was a fixture in schools around the district. He treasured the relationships he forged with his coworkers and the families he served. During the last several years, he also enjoyed working as an associate in his son-in-law's entertainment ventures.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Janice (née Cronin); his children and their partners, Rene and Eric, Brianna and Brian, Nathaniel and Jessica, and Ariel and Jessica; his grandchildren, Savannah, Conner, Ivan, Kady, Jaelynn, and Sebastian; his siblings, Annette (Robert), Evelyn (Frank) and Robert (Amber) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Teofilo and Flora; his brothers, Francisco and Joseph and his nephews, Robert and Scott.

Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Rene's guest book and leave messages for his family.





