Rex Titus

Oct. 25, 1947 - Feb. 8, 2019

Anthem, Arizona

It is with great sadness that the family of Rex Frank Titus, announces his passing after a brief illness on Friday February 8, 2019. He was lovingly surrounded by his family.

A native of Monterey California, Rex received his Masters in Physical Education and is also recognized as a lifetime member of Chico State University's Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Rex was a teacher in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District for 33 years. He taught at Los Arboles, Seaside High, and Walter Colton Middle School (He was also known for the treacherous, 1 mile "T-Rex Run") and was called "Coach," or "Coach T." He retired in 2004 and moved with his family to Arizona.

He is survived by many dear friends and family members including his beautiful wife of 39 years, Terry, brother in-law Jerry Zimbelman, daughter Tawn (Shann) Smith, son Trevor (Angela) Titus, sister Rana (Ron) Phillips, niece Gina (Brandon) Post, nephew John (Brittany) Martorella, Alfonso Martorella, five grandchildren, two great nephews and childhood friend Lawrence Cordone.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Youth for Troops organization at www.youthfortroops.org or 3655 W. Anthem Way. Suite A109-403 Anthem, AZ 85086.





