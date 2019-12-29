|
Reynord Lewis
Aug 29, 1929 - Dec 20, 2019
Seaside
Reynord L. Lewis passed away peacefully on December 20 at the age of 90.
Born in 1929, Rey enlisted in the Army at the age of 19. He served his country for over 30 years, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. By the time of his retirement, he had reached the rank of Sergeant Major. He was the recipient of many medals and commendations including: Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge 2nd Award, Army Occupation Medal (Japan & Germany), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal. Good Conduct Medal 9th Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallentry w/Palm.
After his military retirement, Rey continued his life of service by working for the US Postal Service for about 20 years.
Rey is preceded in death by his wife, Ursula, in May after nearly 60 years of marriage. Rey is survived by his son, Michael, two grandchildren, Michael Jr and Alexander, and one great-grandchild, Jaelynn.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be at 11am Thursday Jan 2, 2020 at Mission Memorial Cemetery in Seaside CA. Services provided by Bayside Community Mortuary.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019