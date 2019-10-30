|
Ricardo Dalde Sabillo
April 26, 1925 - October 28, 2019
Seaside, California
On October 28, 2019, Ricardo D. Sabillo Sr., 94 years old went home to be with our heavenly father. Ricardo passed away peacefully at his home surrounded with his loving family at his side.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, October 30 & 31, 2019, 4pm to 8pm at Bayside Community Mortuary, 1610 Noche Buena St., Seaside, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 11.30 am at St. Jude's Parish Catholic Church in Marina, CA., followed by interment at San Carlos Cemetery, Monterey, CA.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 30, 2019