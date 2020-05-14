Richard Alan Fetherstonhaugh
1927 - 2020
Richard Alan Fetherstonhaugh
February 14, 1927 - May 10, 2020
Carmel/Monterey
Richard Alan Fetherstonhaugh was born on February 14, 1927, and died on May 10, 2020.
He was raised in Alameda, CA. He graduated from Alameda High in 1945 and then joined the U.S. Navy spending 18 months in the Pacific Theater aboard the aircraft carrier Antietam CV 36.
He graduated from the City College of San Francisco in 1948 where he met and married his wife of 71 years, Maria, in 1949. He was employed by the Pennzoil Company in 1950 and spent the next 40 years residing in San Francisco, Salinas, Chico, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta.
He retired in 1990 as Senior VP and National Sales Mgr. of the Pennzoil Motor Oil Division. He and Maria retired to Carmel in 1991. He was a charter member of Corral de Tierra County Club, Past President of the Salinas Junior Chamber of Commerce, served on the Board of Friends of Hospice of the Central Coast.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, daughter, Christine (Lester) of Chico, granddaughters, Andrea Hanstein of Daly City, Molly Varanini (Zach) of Gold River, Lindsay Kuhn (Trevor) of Chico and great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Emilia and Flynn of Gold River.
He was predeceased by his son, Kevin, of Washington D.C.
At his request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
Donations may be made to the Hospice Giving Foundation of the Central Coast, P.O. Box 1798, Monterey, CA 93942.
