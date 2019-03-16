Richard Alan Polk

February 23, 1954 - March 6, 2019

Salinas

Richard Alan Polk, a life-long resident of Monterey County, passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 65, following a multi-year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.

Richard was born on February 23, 1954, in Salinas, California, to Dolly and Jacob Polk. He is an alumnus of Palma High School and California Polytechnic State University. He went on to spend his professional tenure at the Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation, where he worked for 31 years.

As a devoted husband, father, son, and brother, family was at the center of Richard's life. He was married for 39 loving years to his wife, and shared a special bond with his daughter, who became a vocal advocate for Alzheimer's Disease awareness following his diagnosis in 2012. His infectious sense of humor and love of music will live on in the hearts of his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Paula Polk (née Baker); his daughter, Alexandra (Ali) Polk; his mother, Dolly Perkins; and his brothers, Tom Perkins and David Polk. He is predeceased by his father, Jacob Polk; his stepfather, Byron Perkins; his grandmother, Rose Lucido; and his grandfather, Mace Lucido.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:30am on March 22, 2019 at Gino's, 1410 S. Main Street in Salinas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Richard's memory to the Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/werealzin19





View the online memorial for Richard Alan Polk Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary