Richard Anthony Green
October 17, 1969 - February 25, 2019
Pacific Grove
Richard Anthony Green, 49, of Pacific Grove, passed away February 25, 2019. Born on October 17, 1969 in Salinas, CA.
Family, friends and others whose lives he touched are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held 9:30a.m on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the San Carlos Cathedral at 500 Church Street, Monterey, California 93940. For more information go to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 2, 2019