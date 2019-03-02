Monterey Herald Obituaries
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
San Carlos Cathedral
500 Church Street
Monterey, CA
Richard Anthony Green
October 17, 1969 - February 25, 2019
Pacific Grove
Richard Anthony Green, 49, of Pacific Grove, passed away February 25, 2019. Born on October 17, 1969 in Salinas, CA.
Family, friends and others whose lives he touched are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held 9:30a.m on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the San Carlos Cathedral at 500 Church Street, Monterey, California 93940. For more information go to www.struveandlaporte.com



Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
