Richard Arthur Mueller

May 25, 1936 - April 6, 2019

Carmel Highlands

Dr. Richard Arthur Mueller, died peacefully on April 6th, at his home surrounded by his wife, his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. His health had been in decline for some time, though it took a turn and his loved ones came from near and far to offer their loving farewells to a relationship they treasured.

Dick was the youngest child of Arthur Raymond Mueller and Irene Theresa Lanz Mueller. He was born in Glendale, California and grew up in Long Beach where he attended Saint Anthony High School. Dick then went on to study at Loyola University (Loyola Marymount University) in Los Angeles, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), in Mexico City and the University of California, Los Angeles' School of Medicine. His medical specialty was Pathology, but an emerging field of emergency medicine and trauma surgery was developing. Dick jumped at the opportunity to help develop the new emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz.

Dick's career in medicine was exemplary, but the outdoors and time spent with his family was most important to him. A trip to the Mueller Ranch, now the Arroyo Seco Ranch in Greenfield, California was memorable to all. From wild boar hunts to river rafting, hiking, and camping, good times were had by all. Dick enjoyed them thoroughly on his Appaloosa, named "Horse," not to be outdone by his Springer Spaniel, "Bullmarket." A talented athlete, long distance running became a passion. He ran several Big Sur International Marathons and Western States Three Steps.

A private, quiet and humble man, his faith was important to him. Dick was a member of the Third Order Carmelites Discalced Secular and celebrated daily mass with the Carmelite Monastery community until he could no longer.

Dick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Dianne Lee Taylor Mueller, his children: Gretchen Mueller Burke (Justin J. Burke) of Carmel, California, Richard Andrew Mueller (Ellen McCarthy Mueller) of Antigua, Guatemala and Ingrid Mueller Angier (Kent A. Angier) of Medina, Washington and his grandchildren: Isabelle, Oliver, Maximilian, Ryan, Andrew, Caroline, Bridgette, Annaliese and Catherine who all remember him for his incredible wit, and his loving disposition. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Mueller Murphy Bannan of Pasadena, California and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, April 12 at 10:00am at the Carmel Mission Basilica, 3080 Rio Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923. Committal will follow at the San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey.

Memorial gifts in honor of Dr. Richard A. Mueller may be made to the Carmelite Monastery of Carmel, 27601 Highway 1, Carmel, CA 93923.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





