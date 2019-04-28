Richard J. Genovese

Oct. 27,1952 - Mar. 21, 2019

Scottsdale, Arizona

Rick Genovese passed away peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, AZ where he lived for the past 21 years. Born in Seaford, NY to John and Yolanda Genovese, the family moved to Pacific Grove where Rick graduated from high school. Many will remember Rick as the owner of Central Coast Plastering.

"Ricky G" as he was known in the Scottsdale area, loved to perform playing his guitar and singing karaoke along with his many musical friends doing special events or private parties. Ricky was often found performing at the local VFW or American Legion around Scottsdale becoming an local favorite often drawing a crowd of regular followers. In addition to his love of music, Rick enjoyed riding his Harley in the warm Arizona sun.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Chrissy of 42 years. Chrissy, along with his sister Tanya Marzorini (Ray) and daughter Kim Genovese, were at his bedside on his passing. Rick is also survived by his younger brother John, two sons, Jonathan and Dale, and five grandchildren, Scott, Kaylee, Audrianna, Kathie and Dominic. He was preceded in death by both his parents.

A Celebration of Life was held in Scottsdale shortly after his death. A private family ceremony will be held on the Monterey Peninsula.





