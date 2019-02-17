Richard John Aguilar

October 15, 1946 - February 4, 2019

Seaside

It is with the deepest sadness that we share the passing of Richard Aguilar who passed away on Monday Feb 4, 2019 at the age of 72. Richard a long time resident of the Monterey Peninsula battled two strokes, Parkinson's & diabetes for 3 years; his 3rd stroke eventually took him from us.

Richard was born in Atascadero, Ca. He spent his early years in Paso Robles with his parents Socorro & Boyd Aguilar. His mother divorced and was employed at Camp Roberts where she met & married Sgt. George Dayhuff & thus began the adventures and travels of a young Richard. Louisiana, Kansas, California, Washington State, Mannheim Germany and Massachusetts.

He returned to California after graduating Ayer high school in Ayer Massachusetts in 1965 where he was on the varsity football and basketball teams. Richard enlisted in the Marines as a Cal Vet from 1965-1967, served in Vietnam and returned to join his family now on the Monterey Peninsula.

Richard was employed for 33 years with Peninsula Fence Company and bartended at the American Legion Post 591, The Corral Club and Cow Town all in Seaside. Richard was an active member of The American Legion 591 and Carpenters Union Local 605.

Richard is survived by his wife, Claudette (Sunny) Hill-Aguilar, son Lawrence Hill, mother Socorro Dayhuff. He was preceded in death by his father Boyd, and stepfather George. He is also survived by his siblings Anna McGonnis (James), Katherine Kelly (Dennis), George Dayhuff (Valerie), Lola Gill (partner Rob), and Harry Dayhuff (Deanne). Bother in law Kenneth Hutchinson (Sue). Grampa to Richard and Madison Hill. Uncle to 18 nieces and nephews, and Great uncle to 17 nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11am, at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery 2900 Parker Flats Rd. Seaside (Fort Ord).

In Lieu of flowers the family request contributions or donations to Autism Speaks, s, USO, Shriners Hospital, , Ronald McDonald House, our local SPCA, the Blind and Visual Impaired Center(PG), The Parkinson's Association, Police Athletic Association (PAL) or a charitable organization of your choice.

The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to CHOMP, Doctors Maris Stella Legarda, John Hausdorff, James Palmer, Philip Penrose and Kenneth Gjeltema (Dr.G).

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Richard John Aguilar Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary