Richard Rudisill

July 22, 1951 - July 3, 2019

Salinas

Richard went to his Lord and Savior after succumbing to cancer on July 3, 2019, just 19 days before his 68th birthday. He was born in Monterey and lived on the Peninsula most of his life.

After completing his carpenters apprenticeship and earning his Journeyman's certificate, he worked for the top three contractors in the area at the time; Joseph B. Fratessa, Geyer and Daniels and House. He started his own construction company in 1985 and was involved in many exciting and challenging projects.

While running his business he was involved in numerous organizations and put his heart and soul into every one of them: Monterey County Building Trades Council, District Council of Carpenters, Monterey County Manpower Council, Monterey County Labor Council, Monterey Joint Apprenticeship Committee, Monterey Council Overall Economic Development Commission, Monterey Bay District Council of Carpenters, Monterey County Committee on Low and Moderate Income Housing, Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Carpenters 46 Northern California Counties Conference Board, Monterey Builders Exchange, Salinas Builders Exchange, Leadership Monterey Peninsula, Leadership Salinas, Monterey County Grand Jury, Fort Ord Reuse Authority, National Rifle Association, Monterey Commercial Property Owners Association, Monterey Business Council, National Association of the Remodeling Industry, Monterey Airport District Master Plan Committee, Monterey County Planning and Building Department Streamline Task Force, The Ancient and Honorable Society of Buckeye, Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, The Pacheco Club and the Corral de Tierra Country Club. He also held a community college lifetime teaching credential. Richard received many awards and accolades over the years including Construction Person of the Year in 1999 and the 2015 Economic Vitality Award for Sustainable Building and Design. He truly loved his work, his employees and his colleagues, forming lifelong friendships with many of them.

Over the years his hobbies included backpacking, camping, hunting, martial arts, triathlons, scuba diving, golf, craft cocktails, fine wine and traveling the world. He and Robin were blessed to have been able to travel to so many wonderful places all over the world starting in 1984 and continuing until shortly before his death. He also loved entertaining family and friends and concocting the perfect cocktail for each person. He was very rich in friends and was so astonished and grateful at the outpouring of love and support in his last moments.

Richard will be greatly missed by so many including Robin, his wife of 45 years, and his daughter, Stephanie (Shawn) Sanders, his mother and step-father, Loretta and Jim Rudisill, brothers, Ken (Janice) Rudisill, David (Sabrina) Rudisill and four nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to dear friends and traveling companions, Zeff and Rosa Lazinger, Heartland Hospice, Dr. Jay Edmonds, and his loving caregiver, Christell.

A celebration of life will be held on July 28, 2019 from 2 - 4pm at the Corral de Tierra Country Club.





View the online memorial for Richard Rudisill Published in The Monterey Herald on July 14, 2019