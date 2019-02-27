Richard "Dick" Wayne Camp

May 11, 1926 ~ February 14, 2019

Pacific Grove

Richard "Dick" Camp, age 92, passed away peacefully in Pacific Grove. A native of Tujunga, California, he graduated from Sacramento High School in 1943. Dick enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and, as a World War II veteran, was involved in the nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll.

Dick married Norma Wagner on June 28, 1952 in Fresno, California. They promptly started a family raising two boys, Scott (Debra) and David (Claire).

Dick worked for AT&T for thirty-six years, retired in 1982 and moved to Pacific Grove in 1998. He took great pride in a variety of hobbies, including building and meticulously maintaining his garden and garden railroad. Dick also enjoyed reading, especially westerns and books about the Civil War. He loved to do research and learn about history.

Dick is survived by his wife, Norma; his sons; five grandsons and three great-grandsons.

Visitation will take place at The Paul Mortuary Chapel this Friday, March 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be the following day, Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 pm, also at the mortuary.





