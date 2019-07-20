Rita de Lorimier

March 9, 1931 - June 25, 2019

Del Monte Forest

Rita (Henrietta) Louise Hazeltine de Lorimier passed peacefully on June 25, 2019 at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness. She was born at Fort George Wright, Spokane, Washington on March 9, 1931 where her father was stationed with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. As a daughter of a commissioned Army officer who served in both World Wars I and II, Rita's childhood was frequented with several moves as her father and her mother transferred both domestically and internationally, including, as a young child, Fort William McKinley in the Philippines. Rita was very proud of her father's distinguished service and would lovingly share stories of his military accomplishments and experiences.

In 1942, while her father was stationed in Europe, Rita and her mother moved to the Monterey Peninsula at the suggestion of a family friend. She attended Pacific Grove High School where she met her future husband, Jim de Lorimier. After Rita graduated from Stanford University in 1952, and Jim was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, they were married at St Angela's Church in Pacific Grove on July 30, 1952.

Rita was an active volunteer and wonderful hostess who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Even in her later days she was always gracious in attending to guests and visitors, always striving to make sure that their needs were met and they had "plenty of everything" for an enjoyable visit. She was active in several service organizations and clubs, as well as a volunteer at her children's schools. She enjoyed bridge, genealogy, history, travel, and was a voracious reader and freethinker. She was a proud member of the Commodore Sloat Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society.

Rita de Lorimier is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim de Lorimier and her three children, Virginia (Ginger) de Lorimier Howard (Rick), Anne de Lorimier Eggleton (Harry), and James de Lorimier II (Colleen). Rita was especially proud of her seven grandchildren, Christian Eggleton (Andrea), Micah Eggleton (Julie), Ellie and Will Howard, and JD, Phillip, and Kelly de Lorimier. She is predeceased by her parents Col. Caryl R. Hazeltine and Eva Yates Hazeltine, and her sisters Irma Hazeltine Winter and Elizabeth Hazeltine Carr.

Rita's family wishes to thank all those who enriched Rita's life and who lovingly visited and extended prayers. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Monterey and Hospice of the Central Coast for their care in her final months. Contributions in Rita's memory can be offered to your favorite children's charity or the Pacific Grove High School Alumni Association.





View the online memorial for Rita de Lorimier Published in The Monterey Herald on July 20, 2019