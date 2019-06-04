Rita May Lonero

May 21, 1932 - May 24, 2019

Monterey

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Rita May Lonero (Goulart). Rita passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2019 at The Vista's assisted living home in Redding CA. Rita was born on May 21, 1932 to John and Grace Goulart in Gloucester, MA. Rita was a lifelong resident of the Monterey Peninsula (since moving there at the age of 5) where she lived, worked and raised a family. Rita (Tina to her family) attended elementary school in Oak Grove, middle school at Walter Colton and graduated from Monterey High in 1951. She married Anthony (Tony) Lonero this same year and they were married for over 50 years.

Rita worked on the Peninsula in many capacities during her lifetime. Of course, during the sardine days she worked as a canary worker. She then moved out to Fort Ord in civil service and ended as an office manager for Munras Property management company. Most recently she was a very proud volunteer at Community Hospital.

Rita enjoyed many activities and hobbies during her lifetime. She and Tony were members of the Carmel Ski club back in the day, and enjoyed time on the slopes, especially in Heavenly Valley. Rita was also a fan of everything that included dance and music. If there was a concert event to attend on the Monterey Peninsula you could bet, she would be there with her sisters in tow.

Rita also was an avid walker. She truly enjoyed walking with her sister Marie (Gleason) and Ann (Marshall). You would find her/them walking around lake El Estero, or in Seaside around the park.

Rita was also an ardent fan of animals. From dogs to cats, and to admiring all the wildlife that would trek thru her Fisherman's Flats backyard (deer's, raccoons, an occasional mountain lion, turkeys, etc.…). Rita loved them all.

Rita is survived by her son Christopher Anthony Lonero (Melissa), and her brother Toddy (Frank) Goulart and sister Teresa Minshall (Ken). She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony (Tony) a lifelong commercial fisherman of the Monterey Peninsula, her brother John Goulart and sisters Ann Marshall and Marie Gleason.

A service will be held at the Santa Rosalia Chapel within the San Carlos Cemetery on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1000 Aguajito Road-Monterey, CA.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Vista's Assisted/Memory Care facility in Redding, CA. Everyone at this wonderful establishment was a blessing to interact with and kept Rita so comfortable and content through her entire stay. Rita could not have been more blessed as to stay in this facility for the past year and to have been surrounded by such a wonderful staff of caring and loving people.

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





