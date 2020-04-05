|
Rita Paulus
December 29, 1927 ~ March 24, 2020
Seaside
Rita peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Landshut, Germany and remained a proud Bavarian throughout her life. She immigrated to New York City after the war where she was reunited with Otto Paulus, also of Landshut. They drove across the country to Seaside where they settled down and married in 1957.
Rita studied pottery at Monterey Peninsula College, and it became a passion. She created a trove of beautiful bowls and other pieces of pottery, that along with her intricate tole paintings, became treasured heirlooms to her friends and family. As members of Meadowbrook Tennis Club in Seaside, Rita and Otto were accomplished and very competitive tennis players well into their 60s.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Ursula (Laura Moreno), son, Richard (Laura Lee), granddaughter, Natalie Capeloto, and beloved cockatoo, Bogie.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Per Rita's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Animal Friends Rescue Project in Pacific Grove, CA (831) 333-0722.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020